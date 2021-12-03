Kalaburagi, December 3: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man allegedly raped a minor girl on November 29 in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. The accused was arrested by the police on Thursday. The incident took place under Revoor police station limits in the district. The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The 13-year-old girl has been sent for a medical examination.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused lured the girl by promising her eatables. He reportedly told the girl that that vegetables were in his field. He took the girl along with him to the fields and then allegedly raped her. The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents when they came home in the evening. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

The parents of the girl approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused the next day. On the basis of the complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the POCSO act. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. He was arrested on Thursday from his relative’s village, where he was hiding. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter.

In another incident of sexual assault against minors that surfaced last month, a 24-year-old man allegedly impregnated a 17-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Koppala district. He was arrested by the police on November 28. The incident came to light on November 23 after the girl complained of severe stomach ache. She was taken to a primary health centre. During a medical examination, she was found to be pregnant.

