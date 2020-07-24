Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission(PSC) Chairman BR Sharma on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu regarding the conduction of examinations and interviews of the candidates amid COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Sharma discussed various issues pertaining to the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir PSC, Raj Bhavan said in a press release.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis | CM Ashok Gehlot Hopes Governor Will Not Come Under Any Pressure and Will Make a Decision: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

He briefed Murmu about the road map being prepared for the conduction of various examinations and interviews including Jammu and Kashmir administrative services, besides expediting the recruitment process for the vacant posts.

Meanwhile, Murmu emphasised on the high importance of making continuous improvements in the functioning of the Commission to maintain unimpeachable standards, read the release.

Also Read | Anandiben Patel, Governor of UP, to Discharge Additional Duties as Governor of Madhya Pradesh Due to Demise of Lalji Tandon.

He asked the Chairman to ensure timely conduct of examinations and interviews and selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)