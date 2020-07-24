Bhopal, July 24: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Anandiben Patel to discharge duties as governor of Madhya Pradesh due to demise of Lalji Tandon. Anandiben Patel is currently the governor of Uttar Pradesh. She will discharge functions as governor of MP in addition to her own duties until regular arrangements for the office of Governor of MP are made.

On July 1, Patel took oath as governor of Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal following the illness of Tandon. Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court Ajay Kumar Mittal administered the oath of office to Patel in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Yogi Calls on UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Tweet by ANI:

Consequent upon demise of Lalji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, President Kovind appoints Anandiben Patel, Governor of UP to discharge functions of Governor of MP, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of Governor of MP are made. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/r9MP3Irfri — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Tandon died on July 21 at the age of 85 years. He was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, fever and difficulty in urination. Tandon is survived by a wife and three sons. He was a veteran political figure in Uttar Pradesh where he had served as a cabinet minister.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).