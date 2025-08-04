Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): The 'Chhari Mubarak', Lord Shiva's holy silver mace, on Monday embarked on its final journey from Srinagar to the Amarnath cave shrine, led by Mahant Deependra Giri. The ceremonial procession, which marks the traditional culmination of the Amarnath Yatra, will reach the holy cave on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima.

Speaking to reporters, Giri said, "The journey begins from the Shri Amareshwar Temple located in Dashnami Akhara. Today is Dashmi, and during the night of Dashmi and Ekadashi, the journey will continue towards Pahalgam. On August 6th, we will rest at Chandanwari. Then, we will travel to Sheshnag on August 7th and to Panchtarni on August 8th. On August 9th, Shrawan Purnima, the Chhari Mubarak will be placed in the cave."

The 38-day-long Amarnath Yatra this year commenced on July 3 and will formally conclude on August 9, the day the holy mace reaches the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine.

Tight security and administrative arrangements have been made along the entire route, ensuring the safe passage of the Chhari Mubarak and accompanying pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the 7th batch of devotees for Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra arrived in Poonch on Monday. The devotees received a warm welcome from the locals and the administration.

Pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the local administration, security forces, and volunteers.

Sumitra Gupta, a pilgrim from Kashi, shared her experience, "I've travelled nearly 3,000 kilometres to be here. This is my first visit, and I'm overwhelmed by the hospitality and arrangements. The CRPF and local administration took great care of us in Jammu Tawi, and the warmth of the people here makes it feel like heaven on earth. I believe Baba Bholenath has called me, and I'll surely come again."

Another devotee, Savitri Sah from Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh, also praised the arrangements. "I came with my sister's family, and it was my first time on this yatra. The soldiers ensured our safety throughout the journey. Everything went smoothly, and I feel blessed to be here," she told ANI

Pandit Gopal Krishna, District Minister of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), confirmed the scale of the turnout. "Today marks the seventh day of the yatra, and we've witnessed a massive influx. Including both registered and unregistered devotees, over 3,000 yatris have arrived. The administration has made commendable arrangements for food, accommodation, and security. The journey is progressing smoothly."

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple during the annual yatra before Raksha Bandhan. A grand annual festival, known as Budha Amarnath Ji Mela, is held at the temple. (ANI)

