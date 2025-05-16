Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday visited Kishtwar district and inspected the ongoing works and operational status of two major hydroelectric power projects, including the 850 MW Rattle Hydroelectric Power Project and the 390 MW Dul Hasti Hydroelectric Power Station.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, H. Rajesh Prasad; Managing Director, JKPDCL, Rahul Yadav; Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan along with senior officers from the civil administration and representatives of the power project authorities.

At the Rattle Hydroelectric Power Project, located in Drabshalla Block, the Chief Secretary was briefed on the current status and progress on the project through a PowerPoint Presentation.

He also reviewed progress on construction works, visited Power Intake Structure, Coffer Dam, Underground Powerhouse Complex, Tail Raised Tunnel and assessed implementation status of various project components.

The Chief Secretary issued on the spot directions to the concerned authorities to expedite the pace of work and ensure project's timely completion.

He emphasised on maintaining quality standards while effectively addressing the key operational challenges.

The Chief Secretary also visited the Dul Hasti Hydroelectric Power Station and inspected its ongoing operations.

He interacted with the project officials, reviewed operational efficiency and issued necessary directives to enhance the performance and resolve the pending issues.

Later, the Chief Secretary held a meeting with the officers of NHPC, CVPPL and HOPs of all power projects in Kishtwar.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, besides other senior officers of the district administration, were present on the occasion.

Earlier on May 14, the J-K chief secretary said that Jammu and Kashmir administration is actively assessing the damage and expediting relief efforts in border areas affected by recent shelling from across the Line of Control (Loc).

"You saw that the shelling from across the Line of Control has targeted civilian areas. Many people have been injured, many have lost their livestock, and their houses have been damaged," Dulloo said on Tuesday.

Providing an update on border safety infrastructure, Dulloo said, "There are around 9,500 bunkers across the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. But the demand for more bunkers still exists, so we will build more, and there will be no shortage of bunkers."

After India and Pakistan came to an understanding of the cessation of hostilities, life slowly returned to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

