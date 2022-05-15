Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): A civilian who was injured in cross-firing in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Turkwagam in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to his injuries, police said on Sunday.

The civilian has been identified as Shoib Ahmad Ganie (22) resident of Turkiwangam.

Also Read | India-Nepal Relations: ‘Our Ties With Nepal Are Unparalleled, Based on People-to-People Contact’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The injured was admitted to District Hospital in Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

"Terrorist fired upon joint patrol party of CRPF-182 Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter, Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian. During the exchange of fire between terrorists and our joint team, one civilian got injured and was referred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries," said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Bus Fire: Police Ascertaining Veracity of Terrorist Claim for Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Bus Fire.

The police said that the terrorists after a brief chance encounter managed to slip into nearby orchards.

Searches are still going on, said the police, adding that a case has been registered and investigated taken up.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)