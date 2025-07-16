Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism on Wednesday about a record turnout for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and emphasised the importance of Urdu proficiency among recruits in the revenue department, following a recent judicial directive.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the valedictory session of Summer School 2025 in IIT Jammu, Abdullah noted that this year's Amarnath pilgrimage, which continues till August 9, has already recorded over 2.5 lakh devotees.

Also Read | ‘Rahul Gandhi Visited Assam Solely to Criticise Me but Elevated My Political Stature’, Claims Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The Amarnath Yatra will continue till 9th August, and I hope that this number will increase. There was a time when after the Pahalgam attack, it seemed that hardly anyone would come for the Amarnath Yatra. But we have touched 2.5 lakh, and if it stays like this, then we should easily cross 3 lakh and 3.5 lakh," he said.

Abdullah also responded to the recent order by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Jammu bench, which directed the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to accept applications for the post of Naib Tehsildar from candidates possessing knowledge of all five official languages--Hindi, English, Dogri, Kashmiri, and Urdu.

Also Read | Indian Army Successfully Conducts Trial of Indigenous 'Akash Prime' Air Defence System at 15,000 Feet in Ladakh.

Defending the importance of Urdu in administrative roles, Abdullah said, "You have to remember that even before independence, all our revenue records were in Urdu. Now, if you appoint revenue staff who do not know how to read the records, what work will they do."

He proposed a balanced approach to language requirements, suggesting that those not proficient in Urdu should be given time-bound training.

"So it will be better if we make such a policy in which these people are given time to learn Urdu. If people are appointed without knowing Urdu, then they will not be able to read the revenue records, "said CM Abdullah.

Earlier, while speaking at the event, Abdullah said, "Finding myself in IIT Jammu makes me feel intimidated -- it's because of the talent here. This is the first time I've visited any IIT, and I'm happy it's in Jammu and Kashmir."

Accompanied by Advisor to the CM, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdullah appreciated the scenic campus and compared it to the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir.

He said, "I was so eager to come here and I feel it's such a beautiful campus that it is as beautiful as Kashmir."

He addressed a common local concern that IITs may not directly benefit local youth due to the all-India competitive entrance system.

"I was in the Ministry of Commerce in the Government of India in the Vajpayee sahab government. I know Saraf sahab from that time. People here believe that IIT will not benefit local students, as it is an Indian competitive exam. However, what is important is that IIT is located in Jammu, which encourages students in Jammu and Kashmir. One third of this summer school are from J-K, I have come to know. We had a meeting where IIT Jammu and J-K Government can do tougher like Environment, incubation, Tourism, like behavioural sciences, " Abdullah said.

Encouraging visiting students from across the country to stay longer and experience the region, he said, "May I request those who have come from all over India to spend a few more days in J&K? You can visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, go for the Amarnath Ji Yatra, enjoy a shikara ride in Dal Lake, or a trip to Gulmarg. It's good you all are here." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)