Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): Taking a break from politics, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Friday that he will be travelling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform Umrah.

As soon as after getting the 'political clearance', CM Omar Abdullah announced the news in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

"Alhumdullilah political clearance has come. I will be traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to perform Umrah & to offer prayers at Al Masjid an Nabawi (SAW) (The Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque) in Medina," he stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the J-K government is attempting to restore statehood to the erstwhile state, adding that the resolution passed by the J-K assembly has opened a door.

"From the first day, we are trying to get statehood again for J&K...there are certain things that people want and we can't fulfil it since this is a Union Territory...important thing is that resolution was not rejected. It was passed...a door has been opened," CM Abdullah told reporters.

Earlier this month, the Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. The resolution was opposed by the BJP, which holds 29 seats in the assembly.

Replying to a query on the resolution, CM Omar Abdullah said, "Congress is not part of our govt, they are supporting us from the outside. Our govt has brought in this resolution and other than BJP, most of the MLAs passed it, including Congress. BJP targeted Congress...then Congress became helpless and they had to dilute this a little bit but it won't make any difference."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated two projects at Polo Ground and the National Memorial Botanical Garden (NMBG) in Srinagar, aimed at enhancing floriculture and boosting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference said in a post on social media platform X.

Notably, the restoration of Article 370, the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and the implementation of the autonomy resolution were key promises in the National Conference's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which concluded on November 8, also witnessed uproar over the issue of Article 370. (ANI)

