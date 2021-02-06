Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday joined farmers' protest here and said it will continue its support to their agitation till the new three farm laws are revoked.

Led by J-K Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir, the party activists staged a peaceful protest demonstration and blocked the Jammu-Pathankot bypass road at Rajiv Colony Chowk in support of the nationwide protest call by farmers.

“Congress fully backs the agitation of farmers who have rejected the three black laws and are protesting for over 70 days across the country,” Mir said.

He alleged that the rigidity of the BJP-led government at the Centre was responsible for the present situation.

“Around 157 farmers have lost their lives in the agitation but the government is trying to tire out the farmers instead of conceding to their genuine demands,” Mir said.

The Congress leader said his party would continue its protests if the three “black laws” are not repealed.

“Farmers are the backbone of the country who feed millions of souls. They are feeling cheated as they were never consulted before framing of the laws,” he said.

Groups of farmers staged peaceful sit-in protests at several places along the Jammu-Pathakot highway on Saturday.

J-K Kissan Vikaas Front staged a protest at Digiana in Jammu while All India Kisan Sabha held demonstrations in Kathua, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)