Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) The crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a revenue official for his alleged involvement in hatching a criminal conspiracy and forging revenue records to favour a person to secure a loan from a bank, officials said.

A case was registered by the crime branch in Jammu on a written complaint lodged by Sandeep Gupta, senior manager, Canara Bank, Bari Brahmna (Samba), wherein it was alleged that Mohammad Shafi, owner of Chowdhary Trading Company, approached the bank for grant of cash credit limit of Rs 30 lakh with sub-limit of Rs 5 lakh repayable along with interest at the rate of 13.95 percent with security of hypothecation of stocks, book debts and collateral security in the shape of land situated at Smailpur, Bari Brahmna, a crime branch spokesman said.

Also Read | Pune: 60-year-Old Man Allegedly Duped Of Rs 11.16 Lakh By Fraudster On Pretext Of Providing Jobs to His Sons; Case Registered.

The property having shops and land was shown in the name of Shafi to the bank officials and the valuator appointed by the bank. Accordingly, the CC limit was sanctioned in February 2015 and the necessary mortgage deed was executed and registered before sub-registrar, Samba, he said.

During investigation of the case, it transpired that Shafi in connivance with patwari (revenue official) Mohd Rafique intentionally by misrepresenting the facts got identified someone's property and land, showing it to be under his ownership of a registered sale deed before the bank officials and secured a CC limit of Rs 30 lakh, thereby causing wrongful gain to himself and corresponding loss to the bank, the spokesman said.

Also Read | America in Chennai: US Consulate General Chennai Launches Madras Week Celebrations With Virtual Tour.

Accordingly, the crime branch arrested co-accused patwari, Rafique, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)