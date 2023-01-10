Havaldar Laxman Singh is providing training to the VGD in the Rajouri district. (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): In view of the terror attacks on civilians in the district on January 1, the central reserve police force (CRPF) along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday morning provided weapons training to the village defence guards (VDG) at the Kandi area of Rajouri district.

The CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police started the training in the Kandi area in Kotranka Tehsil of Rajouri district.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Cab Driver Foils Robbery Bid, Gives Tough Fight to Miscreants Who Tried To Snatch Her Mobile Phone.

A special instructor of the CRPF gave training to the VDG members in the Pirpanjal Range situated in the Kotranka sub-division of the district.

The training was provided so that VDG can act as the line of defence in case of any terrorist attack.

Also Read | Bengaluru Metro Collapse: Mother-Son Duo Killed After Pillar of Under-Construction Metro Collapses on Outer Ring Road.

The CRPF also repaired the weapons of the VDG members.

The instructor, Havaldar Laxman Singh who belongs to the CRPF battalion 121, said, "Weapons were only issued to these people. They have to be trained properly. By staying and training with us, these people will be well-trained so that they can face the enemy."

"Some weapons also need to be repaired. These people will be taught about the weapon drill and tactics to engage the enemy. I am surprised at the dedication and determination of these people. I am sure they will perform well if a situation arises, " he added.

The VDG present for the training also lauded the efforts of the CRPF.

"We are getting good training from the CRPF. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the country," said Mohammad Arif, VDG member.

Another VDG member, Naseeb said, "The training is very helpful. We genuinely need this. The instructor has provided us with all the details."

Stressing the importance of the training, another VDG member said, "The training will continue for at least 10 days. A lot of people do not know the basics. We are thankful to the team for this training."

Meanwhile, the security forces have also launched search operations in the hilly areas in Kotranka Budhal in the Pirpanjal range of the Rajouri district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)