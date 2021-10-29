Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) A cultural troupe from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district will perform 'Ramleela' for the first time in Ayodhya on November 5, officials said on Friday.

Troupes from different states and Union Territories as well as other nations have been invited to perform the Ramayana in Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali.

Durga Natak Mandli of Reasi will be the first troupe from Jammu and Kashmir to perform Ramleela in Ayodhya, officials said.

Sanjeev Khajuria, president of the Durga Natak Mandli, is heading a team of 40 artistes, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shailender Singh, who himself is the recipient coveted Sahitya Akademy award, has assured the artistes that all their requirements will be fulfilled.

