New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Stating that the delimitation of Assembly and Parliament constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir will be completed as early as possible, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday that the Delimitation Commission held extensive consultation with various stakeholders in the Union Territory.

The Government has constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to MP Satyadev Pachauri's question, Rai informed Lok Sabha, "The delimitation Commission has been formed under Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai. The Commission has held extensive consultation with various stakeholders like State Election Commissioner of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Registrar General of India, Surveyor General of India, District Election Officers of all 20 districts. The purpose is the delimitation of Assembly and Parliament constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

The endeavour of the Commission is to complete the said exercise as early as possible, he said.

He further said, "The commission visited various places in Jammu and Kashmir from July 6 to 9, 2021 to receive inputs from the stakeholders." (ANI)

