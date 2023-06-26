Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Monday emphasised on all security officers to maintain very close coordination for the successful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from Jammu base camp Bhagwati Nagar on June 30, one day ahead of the scheduled commencement of the 62-day long yatra to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, Six Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Mumbai in Past 24 Hours.

The DGP was chairing a joint meeting of Jammu Zone Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers here to review the security arrangements and deployment plans for the Yatra in Jammu Zone, police said in a statement here.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasised on all the officers to maintain very close coordination, saying it is of utmost importance to ensure an incident-free Yatra.

Also Read | Air India Passenger Urinates, Defecates Inside Plane: Flyer Arrested for Defecating and Urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Flight.

He said the sectoral officers and Police Control Rooms (PCRs) must have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like drone units, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and quick reaction teams to ensure that services of these teams are utilised on a real-time basis in case of any emergency.

The DGP directed the officers to formulate contingency plans, with a focus on disaster management and swift response mechanism, to deal with any untoward situation during the Yatra.

The DGP directed for installation of CCTV cameras at all important locations including 'langars', eateries and petrol pumps to monitor the movement of suspects.

He emphasised that the incharge commander is the first respondent of any incident and added that the commander should be ever ready for the immediate action plan and handling situation.

Singh also directed for effective and efficient deployment at Yatri Niwas Jammu, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other important places for safe and secure pilgrimage.

He directed officials to use drones and other necessary tools to monitor the security of pilgrims.

Asking the officers to ensure that all SOPs issued for the purpose are followed in letter and spirit, the DGP directed erecting hoardings with phone numbers along the Yatra route so that any pilgrim seeking any assistance could reach out to the police without any difficulty.

The DGP directed for the sufficient deployment of manpower at railway stations and airports to assist the travelling pilgrims.

With regard to traffic movement, the DGP asked the department to ensure lane discipline to avoid unnecessary jamming.

He also directed that every traffic police personnel deployed for traffic management should be given wireless coverage, which is an effective tool for real-time coordination.

“Any traffic jamming at any place on the national highway should be communicated with all the beat officers so that necessary steps are taken accordingly,” Singh said.

The DGP stressed using cameras and other necessary tools to monitor vehicular movement.

Later, Singh visited the Bhagwati Nagar base camp and took firsthand stock of arrangements for security deployments, logistic facilities for pilgrims and traffic arrangements for vehicle parking being put in place for the pilgrimage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)