Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited the armed police complex, Parihaspora in the Baramulla district.

Jammu and Kashmir police informed, "DGP Dilbag Singh interacted with the soldiers and officers."

Also Read | Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone With 7.1-Inch Creaseless Display Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"He paid tribute to the Jammu and Kashmir police who lost their lives on the line of duty and promised all possible help to the kin," police further informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)