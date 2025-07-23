Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Sarah Rezvi, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, held a security review meeting for the upcoming Kousar Nag Yatra at Mahore on Tuesday.

According to a press release by the Jammu and Kashmir police, the meeting focused on ensuring foolproof security arrangements and seamless coordination among all stakeholders for the safety and smooth conduct of the yatra.

The DIG reviewed the overall preparedness, deployment of forces, route security, and logistics arrangements of the yatra.

Emphasis was laid on area domination, patrolling, intelligence gathering, and inter-agency coordination to avert any potential threat and to address logistical challenges posed by the difficult terrain.

DIG Rizvi directed the officers to ensure round-the-clock vigilance, maintain high alertness during the entire yatra period, and strengthen synergy between the civil administration, police, and Army units deployed en route. The need for effective communication systems, medical aid and disaster response mechanisms was also highlighted.

The officer emphasised the importance of monitoring camp security through CCTV cameras. The DIG added that J&K Police remains fully committed to facilitating a safe and peaceful yatra experience.

The meeting was also attended by SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh, Col Ritesh CO 58 RR, Col Sachin CO 33 RR, Lt. Col S.K. Singh, Col designate, Addl. SP Reasi Iftkhar Ahmed, SDM Mahore Shafqat Bhat, SDPO Mahore. Viquar Younas, Representative from 126 Bn CRPF and Sho Mahore.

The Kousar Nag Yatra, a significant religious pilgrimage in the region, draws numerous devotees and requires multi-tiered security planning. All participating agencies reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of the pilgrims. (ANI)

