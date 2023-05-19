Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Managing Director of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited chaired a meeting of officers on Friday to review the power supply situation for G20 Summit.

At the outset, the chair was apprised regarding the finalization of works related to the G20 Summit, the power supply scenario for the upcoming G20 Summit, and further action plans by the senior officials of KPDCL, a press release stated.

The officials discussed the details related to the power supply for the upcoming G20 summit.

The MD directed the officials to chart out a deployment plan for better coordination with District Administration for electricity-related emergency services.

The concerned executive engineers were directed to get in touch with the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security) for the issuance of security passes to all those employees that will be present round the clock.

The MD directed the officers to have a backup plan in case of any eventuality that may lead to a disturbance in the power supply. He also directed the concerned officers to maintain Special Control Rooms around the clock during the summit.

The officers were also given instructions to prioritize the work and complete all the pending no later than today evening.

Directions were also issued to the concerned officers to maintain better coordination with sister wings of JKPDD for reliable power supply to the venues. Local officers are to remain in touch with concerned SHO (Police) for hassle-free movement of employees shortlisted for the event to maintain the power supply. (ANI)

