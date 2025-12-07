Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda achieved a major success on Sunday in a search operation conducted in a coordinated manner in the Bhalara Forest area, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Thathri, a release said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the SOG team of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation in the forested belt, which led to the recovery of one SLR Rifle, two Magazines and 22 Live rounds, it said.

The release noted that the recovery of these arms and ammunition marks a significant step toward strengthening the security grid in the region and preventing their potential misuse by anti-social or anti-national elements. This operation once again highlights the unwavering commitment of the Jammu & Kashmir Police to maintain peace, stability, and public safety in District Doda, the release added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin of the recovered weapon and identify the individuals or groups responsible for concealing it, it said.

Earlier in November, the Shopian police conducted major raids in the area.

The police were carrying out meticulously coordinated searches at multiple locations across the Shopian district, targeting individuals and premises linked with the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI-J&K) has been banned multiple times by the Indian government. The most recent ban was imposed in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged "anti-national separatist activities" and links with militant groups like Hizbul Mujahideen. The ban was extended for another five years in February 2024.

Jamaat-e-Islami is an Islamist movement founded in 1941 in British India by the Islamic author and theorist Syed Abul A'la Maududi. After the partition of India in 1947, the movement split into independent organisations in the successor states, 'Jamaat-e-Islami' Pakistan and 'Jamaat-e-Islami' Hind in India. (ANI)

