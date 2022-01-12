Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, informed Kashmir Zone Police late on Wednesday.

"#Encounter has started at Pariwan area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

