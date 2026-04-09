Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the main bus stand in Kupwara of Jammu and Kashmir, damaging multiple vehicles, officials said.

The incident occured on Wednesday night.

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According to the concerned authorities, fire personnel rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident and found that six buses were fully engulfed in flames. Firefighting operations were immediately launched to contain the blaze.

After several hours of sustained efforts, the fire was successfully brought under control. A total of seven buses were reported to have been damaged in the incident.

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No loss of life or injuries has been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)