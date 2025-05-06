Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): All gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district remain closed, even as a limited volume of water continues to flow downstream after India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty post Pahalgam terror attack.

This comes days after India announced it would hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

While the gates remain shut, controlled water release through spillways continues to maintain structural and ecological balance.

The Baglihar Dam, a key hydroelectric power project on the Chenab River, has been at the centre of past disputes between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty framework.

The closure of the gates is being viewed as a significant move against the backdrop of India's latest diplomatic stance after the attack.

Earlier in the day, the latest visuals from the Reasi region in Jammu and Kashmir showed all gates of Salal Dam on the Chenab River closed.

The move has found strong support from the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. They have condemned Pakistan's actions, warning that continued provocation could lead to war and reiterating support for India's recent measures.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week.

The central government also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India also immediately suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, after empty rhetoric where he threatened blood if the Indus water was stopped, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has sought peace with India, saying Pakistan was committed to fighting for freedom, not conflict, Dawn reported.

During his address at Pakistan's National Assembly on Tuesday, he claimed that Pakistan was the victim of terrorism and does not export terror.

He said, "If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists. Let them come with facts and not fabrication. Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth."

"If they do not ... then let them remember that the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel. The people of Pakistan have a resolve to fight, not because we love conflict, but because we love freedom," he added, as per the Dawn report. (ANI)

