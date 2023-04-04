Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir successfully conducted a social audit of works in all 4,291 Gram Panchayats in the UT to improve transparency and accountability in the implementation of various schemes and programmes.

According to an official release, the unwavering support of Commissioner Secretary RD&PR, Mandeep Kaur and the tireless efforts of District Resource Persons (DRPs), Block Resource Persons (BRPs)/Programme officers (PO)s and SHG members from NRLM as Village Resource Persons (VRPs) contributed tremendously towards this accomplishment.

Also Read | Mexico Asks China for Help to Tackle Fentanyl Smuggling.

The field team, comprising DRPs, BRPs/POs and VRPs, played a crucial role in the success of these social audits. They were responsible for providing technical support and assistance to the community members and the department.

The DRPs and BRPs with their in-depth knowledge of local context and government schemes and programmes helped in verifying the records and documents related to the schemes and provided vital inputs.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: AAP Demands Closure of Toll Plazas in Poll Bound State Like Punjab.

The VRPs, on the other hand, acted as a bridge between the community members and the social audit team and helped in identifying the issues and difficulties faced by the local inhabitants.

According to the official release, the department has also widened the ambit of social audit in the UT by including SBM (G) and PMAY (G) under its purview from March 1, 2023. Also, additional schemes of RDD and other departments are likely to be brought within its purview soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)