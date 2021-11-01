Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Government has provided the first common facilitation centre for artisans to boost papier-mache in Kashmir and promote the handicraft sector in the region. Due to lack of facilities, the papier-mache artisans faced a lot of problems, especially those artisans who are preparing the base of papier-mache.

The government has established the first common facilitation centre at the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) Srinagar. "We used to work at home. With this common facility, many artisans are coming here. Now all facilities are available in one place," Ghulam Nabi Dar, an artisan said.

Other artisans felt that the facility will boost the handicraft sector.

Quasar Ahmad Shan, an artisan said, "The importance of the centre is to boost this work. COVID has affected the handicraft sector. With this facility in place, we hope that the sector could recover soon."

Speaking to ANI, Director IICT Zubair Ahmad said, "We have provided these facilities to artisans to boost their business. We have also signed an MoU for smooth operations for the centre. The facility has been put in place with a mind on future needs."

Papier-mache is one of the handicrafts popular in Kashmir. (ANI)

