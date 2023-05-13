Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): The beautiful region of Jammu and Kashmir is known for its stunning natural scenery and rich cultural heritage, now the upcoming G20 summit is providing a unique opportunity to showcase the region's tourism potential on the global stage.

In preparation for the G20 summit, Jammu and Kashmir government is launching new initiatives and tourist attractions.

One such addition is the hot air balloon ride and trekking expedition at Zabarwan Park in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary of Tourism, inaugurated the initiative.

The hot air balloon ride offers visitors a bird's eye view of the beautiful valley and its surroundings, providing tourists with a unique and thrilling experience.

Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary of Tourism, expressed high hopes that the visiting delegates from different countries who will attend the summit will act as ambassadors to promote the region as a global tourist destination.

"We are expecting that the delegates visiting J-K will promote the UT as a global tourist destination," he said, adding that the G20 event would help to project J&K positively at the global level.

"We are continuously striving to create new and unique experiences for tourists visiting J&K. The hot air balloon ride is one such experience that will add to the charm of Srinagar and attract more visitors", Shah said.

With the support of the visiting delegates, the Jammu and Kashmir government hopes to highlight the many tourist destinations in the area, including historical landmarks, beautiful valleys, and adventure sports activities, he said.

The region is already home to popular tourist attractions such as the Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens, and Gulmarg ski resort. The G20 summit provides an opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to emerge as a major global tourist destination.

Shah further said that the government is confident that with the support of the international community, the region will become a leading tourist destination. "We will continue to work towards achieving this goal", he added.

"Upcoming G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir is not just a political event, but also a chance for the region to showcase its tourism potential to the world. With new initiatives and attractions, Jammu and Kashmir is well on its way to becoming a leading global tourist destination", Shah said. (ANI)

