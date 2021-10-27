Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday approved the creation of four additional sessions courts in four districts of the Union Territory.

"The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accorded approval for creation of four courts of Additional District & Sessions Judges at district headquarters -- one each in Samba, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Poonch," an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

He said the meeting was attended by Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to LG Sinha.

The Administrative Council also approved the creation of 40 new posts of different categories, 10 each at the new court complexes in the four selected districts having a financial implication of Rs 2.58 crore (salary) and Rs 21.657 lakh (NPS) per financial year, he said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The spokesman said the gradual increase in the population of Jammu and Kashmir has substantially enhanced the judicial workload which has necessitated the opening of new court complexes to cater to the increased public demand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)