India News | J-K Govt Revokes PSA Against Shah Faesal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against former civil servant and chief of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) Shah Faesal, sources told ANI on Wednesday.

Besides Faesal, the Union Territory administration has also revoked PSA against two PDP leaders -- Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor, said sources.

In February this year, Faesal was booked under the PSA that allows detention without trial for up to three months and multiple extensions.

Faesal was detained on August 14 last year, a week after the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two Union Territories. (ANI)

