Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Will Consider Restarting International Flight Operations After Situation Normalises'

Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 3: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the Government of India will consider restarting international flights as soon the COVID-19 situation normalises. International flights, except for bringing stranded citizens and certain categories of foreigners, remains suspended. India Eases Visa, Travel Restrictions for Foreign Businessmen, Healthcare Professionals, Techies And Other Specialists.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation & will consider restarting international flights as soon as the situation normalises a bit & poses no danger to our citizens. We will also have to consider that countries where we intend to fly are open to incoming foreign citizens," Puri tweeted.Unlock 1: Lockdown Restrictions To Be Eased In Phased Manner In India, Here’s What Opens Up.

Earlier today, the Home Ministry allowed foreign business, healthcare professionals, engineers, technicians to enter India on the condition that they should get their visas re-validated as a part of the "Unlock 1" strategy.

All flights- international and domestic- were suspended after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in late March. Only repatriation flights and those with essential goods and services were allowed to operate. Domestic flight services were restarted on Mar 25.