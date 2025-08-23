Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over the management of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its educational wing Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT), starting today.

The decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies indicating direct or indirect links between these schools and the proscribed organisation.

"Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with the proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Isalami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT); and the validity of the Managing Committee of 215 such schools has expired/has been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies," read the order.

District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners will take charge of these schools, propose fresh managing committees after verification, and ensure uninterrupted education for students.

"The Managing Committee of the 215 schools as given in Annexure 'A' (in the notice) shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner concerned, who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified," read the govt order.

Authorities have assured that the academic future of students enrolled in these institutions will not be affected, with measures in place to maintain quality education.

Furthermore, the notice stated, "The Concerned District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these Schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with the School Education Department so as to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner. He shall also take all necessary measures to ensure quality education as per NEP norms in these schools." (ANI)

