India News | J-K: Gulmarg is All Set to Host 4th Edition of Khelo India from Today

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Gulmarg is all set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, which will commence on Tuesday.

Agency News ANI| Feb 21, 2024 06:02 AM IST
India News | J-K: Gulmarg is All Set to Host 4th Edition of Khelo India from Today
Gulmarg is all set to host 4th edition of Khelo India (Photo/ANI)

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 21 (ANI): Gulmarg is all set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, which will commence on Tuesday.

Secretary J-K Youth Sports and Services, Sarmad Hafeez said that we have made tremendous strides in sports.

"Those coming from all over the country to participate in these games will have the time of their lives. They will absolutely love it. You can see that the snow is coming down, and the place is so beautiful. We have so much snow and all preparations have already been made. I'm very hopeful that the games will be a grand success," Hafeez told ANI on Tuesday.

"I think we have made tremendous strides in sports. In the last two or three days, the games that are being played, the participation of the youth in various kinds of games, itself speaks a lot about how successful this has been in engaging the youth," he added.

Around a thousand athletes, officials, and support staff shall participate in various winter sporting events including Snowboarding, Alpine Ski, Nordic Ski and Snow Mountaineering.

The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far.

The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J-K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association of the Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

