Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bandipora Police has attached the residential house of one person after it was proved that the said house was used for the purpose of terrorism, sheltering, and harbouring terrorists, said Kashmir police press release on Sunday.

The said house was linked to a case in which two hard-core terrorists were neutralised, who were involved in different terror crimes in Bandipora.

The house was attached after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities, added the press release.

"Bandipora Police has attached the residential house of one person namely Bashir Ahmad Mir S/o Ab Sattar Mir R/o Wanpora Gurez A/p Watrina Bandipora after "obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities ".The said house was linked to case FIR No.166/2021of PS Bandipora U/S 16,18,19,20,23,39UAPA,307IPC,7/27 IA Act, dated September 28, 2021, in which two hard-core terrorists were neutralised, who were involved in different terror crimes in Bandipora," said the press release.

The person whose house has been attached is identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir.

The investigation proved beyond doubt that the said house was used for the purpose of terrorism, sheltering, and harbouring terrorists and the such house was voluntarily and knowingly given by the member of the family

Many attacks on civilians and protected persons were carried out, conspired, and planned by terrorists while using this house as a hideout.

Bandipora police requested citizens once again not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which they will be liable to action under the law including property attachment (movable/immovable) proceedings.

In case of any forced or coercive entry by terrorists into any house or vehicle. The matter should be brought to the notice of the police immediately, otherwise, proceedings under the law will follow against such houses or other properties. (ANI)

