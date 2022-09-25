New Delhi, September 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid and Israeli people on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"Warmest greetings for Rosh Hashanah to my friend @yairlapid, Israel's friendly people and the Jewish community all over the world," Modi said in a tweet. Rosh Hashanah 2022 Wishes & Shana Tova Greetings for Hebrew Year 5783: Happy Jewish New Year Messages, HD Images and Quotes To Celebrate the Fall Holiday.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Israel PM Yair Lapid on Rosh Hashanah 2022

Warmest greetings for Rosh Hashanah to my friend @yairlapid, Israel's friendly people and the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity to everyone. Shana Tova! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2022

"May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity to everyone. Shana Tova!" he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)