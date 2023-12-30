Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 29 (ANI): Inspector General of Police Kashmir V. K Birdi, IPS, reviewed the security of the valley during a meeting held at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir on Friday.

According to an office release from JK police, "The meeting was attended by senior officers of police CAPF and Intelligence officers. Besides, the crime scenario and overall functioning of all districts of Kashmir Zone were also reviewed on the sidelines of the meeting, which was joined by the DIsG and district SSsP of Kashmir Zone."

At the onset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario with the primary focus on garnering insights into the existing security challenges and devising effective strategies to mitigate risks.

The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols. The collaborative effort underscored the commitment of all stakeholders towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.

On the occasion, IGP Kashmir lauded the dedication and commitment exhibited by all the senior officers in their roles. He actively engaged with the officers, delving into discussions about initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order, as well as anti-terrorist operations within the valley.

Highlighting the importance of continued efforts and coordination among different forces on the ground, IGP Kashmir stressed that such collaboration is vital in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere across the Valley.

Moreover, while taking crime review meeting of Kashmir Zone, IGP Kashmir stressed upon the participant officers to improve the quality of investigation of cases falling under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Property attachment in UAPA cases, cases of terror financing, terror-related incidents, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, narco-terror cases, detentions under the Public Safety Act (PSA), general crime cases etc.

Besides, inquest proceedings, arrest of absconders and action taken under preventive measures were also reviewed.

With regard to the UAPA cases, the IGP stressed improving the quality and techniques of investigation to ensure the conviction rate in UAPA cases.

He directed designating nodal officers to follow the required process of UAPA cases to ensure that cases are submitted for judicial determination within a prescribed period.

The discussions encompassed various aspects of crime prevention, investigation techniques, and the implementation of proactive measures to curb emerging challenges.

IGP Kashmir reiterated the Police commitment to transparency, accountability, and the swift resolution of cases to ensure justice and maintain the safety and well-being of the public.

The security cum crime review meeting was attended by DIG BSF Satyabrata Mukherjee, DIG (Adm) CRPF Dinesh Kumar, DIG CRPF (Ops) P K Mehra, Asst Director IB Srinagar Akhlesh Chandre, DIG SSB Imtiyaz Ismail Parry, DIG IR Kashmir Abdul Qayoom, DIG CID Altaf Ahmed Khan, DIG SKR Anantnag Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG NKR Vivek Gupta, SSP Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP PCR Kashmir Shoket Hussain Shah and GS 01 15 Corps Lt. Col PK Singh.

Besides all other District SSsP of Kashmir Zone also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

