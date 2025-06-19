Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): In a significant step towards reviewing current security arrangements for Muharram, International Yoga Day and other upcoming events, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi chaired a meeting at Conference Hall of PCR Kashmir on Thursday.

According to an official release, IGP VK Birdi directed the officials to ensure full proof security arrangements in the state for peaceful conduct of the events by increasing surveillance upon ANEs and mischief mongers and also increase vigil during night processions.

IPG VK Birdi also instructed the officers to hold coordination meetings with all the stake holders, seeking their cooperation for the smooth conduct of all the events, it added.

The release also mentioned that the participating officers briefed the chair on the security arrangements planned for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Muharram processions, and other significant events.

The release also highlighted that the security measures related to the management of mourning processions, crowd control, traffic regulation and maintenance of law & order during the period were also discussed

IGP Kashmir also reviewed the arrangements for the International Yoga Day and took stock of the security and logistical preparations for the event, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited the Sun Temple in Anantnag.

The Union Minister said that the way tourism has recovered in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 1.5 months, the administration will be able to achieve pre-Pahalgam status by December.

"Wapas acche din lautenge...The way tourism has recovered in J&K in the last 1.5 months, we will be able to achieve pre-Pahalgam status by December", Shekhawat said. (ANI)

