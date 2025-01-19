Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): Rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu and Kashmir in the coming five days due to two western disturbances, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Bandipora was turned into a white wonderland as the region received a fresh spell of snowfall today.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group Serves Spiritual Nourishment With 'Satvik' Meals and Geeta Press Literature (Watch Video).

Fresh snowfall was received in the higher reaches of District Bandipora, including the border areas of Gurez, Dawar, and Tulail regions.

District Administration of Bandipora said that snowfall and snow winds were reported at Razdan Top however 85 km long Bandipora road is currently open.

Also Read | NDRF Has Set Global Standards in Disaster Response, Management, Says PM Narendra Modi.

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Due to two western disturbances, rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming five days. There is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd. Dense and very dense fog will also prevail in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It will prevail till coming two to three days."

As Jammu and Kashmir experience 'Chillai Kalan,' a 40-day period of harsh winter, the Bhalessa area of Doda has transformed into a winter paradise following a fresh spell of snowfall.

Inclement weather conditions continued in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and several other parts of the territory, as winter's chill intensified. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Srinagar City was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius at 11:30 am.

The temperature recorded in Gulmarg is -1.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam is 0.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal is 6.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara is 2.4 degrees Celsius, Katra is 14.6 degrees Celsius and Jammu City is 16.6 degrees Celsius.

However, the regional Met Department haven't issued any kind of warnings for all districts of the capital city.

Chillai Kalan is a 40-day period of extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. Also known as Chilla-i-Kalan, meaning "forty days of intense cold," this period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow. The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)