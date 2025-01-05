The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and snowfall for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh today. This weather activity is attributed to a western disturbance currently affecting the northern Himalayan region. Residents in these areas are advised to stay prepared for colder temperatures and potential disruptions due to snowfall in higher altitudes. Travellers heading to popular hill stations in these regions should also exercise caution as road conditions may be affected. The IMD has urged local authorities to monitor the situation closely and ensure public safety. Weather Forecast Today, January 5: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

IMD Predicts Rain and Snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh

India Meteorological Department (#IMD) forecasts light to moderate #rainfall🌧️ and #snowfall🌨️today over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/8gjdYHDG1n — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 5, 2025

