Indian Army, Expansion Pvt Ltd donate desktops in local schools in Baramulla (Photo/ANI)

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): In a philanthropic partnership, the Indian Army and Expansion International Private Limited are making a significant impact in Boniyar, a municipal committee in the Baramulla district.

Expansion International Pvt Ltd has donated 75 desktop computers to local schools near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla, apart from distributing jackets to underprivileged individuals, ensuring their comfort during the approaching winter.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: Nation Salutes Trapped Workers’ Resilience, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

With the Indian Army's steadfast support, this effort signifies a transformative gift to the remote areas of Kashmir.

The distribution event was organised by Torna Battalion under the aegis of Pir Panjal Brigade, Dagger Division at Boniyar.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Rescuers, Workers After Successful Operation, Says 'It Is a Matter of Great Satisfaction'.

Additionally, a new Computer Lab was inaugurated by Cdr, Pir Panjal Brigade at Chinar Nau Jawan Club (Boniyar), benefiting local youth with access to computer-based courses and skill development.

These initiatives exemplify unity, determination, and a brighter future for the Boniyar community, according to an official release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)