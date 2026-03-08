Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): District Administration Rajouri, in collaboration with MY Bharat, Sports Authority of India & Khelo India Centres, on Sunday celebrated International Women's Day 2026 with great enthusiasm by organising a series of sports and fitness activities under the ASMITA League at the District Police Lines Rajouri.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Tejinder Singh and SSP Rajouri Gaurav Sikarwar graced the occasion and appreciated the enthusiastic participation of women and girls in the activities.

The event was aimed at promoting women's empowerment and encouraging greater participation of women and girls in sports and fitness activities.

As part of the celebrations, various competitions, including tug of war, fun activities & 100 metre, 200 metre and 400 metre races were conducted at the District Police Lines (DPL) Rajouri.

Women participants enthusiastically took part in the competitions under three separate age categories, below 13 years, 13 to 18 years and above 18 years, ensuring wider participation of girls and women across different age groups.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of creating platforms that empower women and encourage their active participation in sports, fitness and social development. He said such initiatives help build confidence among girls and promote a culture of equality and empowerment in society.

The initiative aims to create a meaningful nationwide celebration of women's empowerment through sports and fitness in continuation with the ASMITA initiative

Different departments also set up awareness and service stalls at the venue to disseminate information about government schemes and services. A special health camp was organised to provide basic health check-ups and medical consultation to the participants.

During the event, the Social Welfare Department under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative distributed sports items among girls from Gujjar & Bakerwal Hostel, Parisha Rajouri, EMRS Gurdan Bala and EMRS Kotranka to encourage sports participation and promote confidence among young girls.

In addition, a skill centre to train girls in making Gojri caps was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner. Sanction letters were also distributed to 50 ASHA workers who significantly contributed towards improving the girl child sex ratio and achieving zero maternal mortality during the year 2025-26 under the BBBP scheme

At the end of the programme, women achievers from different fields, Women officers from the civil administration and police department, and Self Help Group (SHG) members were also felicitated on the occasion.

Among others present on the occasion were Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Chander Prakash, Deputy Director Employment Mohd Nawaz, Deputy Director My Bharat, Nitin Hangloo, DSWO, Abdul Raheem, CMO, Manohar Lal Rana and ALC Pradyot Gupta, besides other officers and officials. (ANI)

