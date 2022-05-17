Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandit employees on Tuesday took out a march in the Anantnag district and banged utensils as part of a 'Thali Bajao' protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat last week.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

Braving rains, the protestors under the banner of All PM Package Employees Forum marched on the highway banging utensils and raising slogans demanding justice.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had visited the Kashmiri Pandits at their protest site and said that terrorists can target them if they stayed on road.

