Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): The annual Khandli Mata Chari Yatra, a significant religious event, concluded successfully on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements in the Peeri village of the Rajouri district.

Devotees from Rajouri, Kotranka, Budhal, and surrounding areas participated in the yatra, which was held with the utmost care for safety and order.

The yatra took place in the serene and challenging terrain of the Pirpanjal Mountain Range, located in the Kotranka Subdivision of the Rajouri District.

The shrine, nestled amidst these mountains, drew thousands of faithful, who traveled through rugged paths to seek blessings.

In light of potential security concerns, the authorities ensured comprehensive security arrangements, with police and paramilitary forces deployed at key locations along the route.

Under the vigilant efforts of the security personnel, the entire event proceeded without any untoward incidents.

The Shri Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 this year, simultaneously from both routes- the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan earlier and announced the date for the yatra.

The board proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.

Considering the likely increased inflow of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the meeting discussed measures for enhancing lodgement capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar, and other locations, operationalising Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuing RFID cards, and on-spot registration of pilgrims at a number of locations, including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

It was further discussed that these facilities must also be suitably enhanced at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk Srinagar, as per the requirements.

Reviewing the progress achieved on various ongoing works undertaken by the line departments, the Lieutenant Governor stressed the need to ensure adequate arrangements and requisite amenities at various locations en route to the Yatra.

He further called for increasing capacity at Yatri Niwas, Pantha Chowk, and Srinagar.

The meeting also discussed ongoing projects, dissemination of Yatra-related information, insurance cover to yatris, service providers, ponies; extension of online services by the Shrine Board; widening and maintenance of Yatra Tracks; decongestion measures at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave area; Disaster preparedness and mitigation measures; adequate provisioning of Heli services, medical care facilities; Weather Forecasting Infrastructure and Systems, security and surveillance and Digital Pre-paid system for hiring services. (ANI)

