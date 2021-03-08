Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Reasi district on Monday and called upon every citizen of the union territory to work as a centre of social consciousness with collective responsibility for social and national interests.

He prayed for peace, progress, prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, and well-being of its people.

Addressing a gathering at the gurudwara, the Lt Governor urged the people, especially the youth, to follow the principles of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

"I bow to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, who is an epitome of patriotism, fearlessness, dedication, and sacrifice," he said.

The story of his courage and selfless service needs to be constantly told to the generations to come, he said.

"I call upon every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir to work as a centre of social consciousness with collective responsibility for social and national interests," he said.

The Lt Governor asked the young generation to understand that there will be many paths in life and they have to decide which path to choose.

