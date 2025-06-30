Jammu, Jun 30 (PTI) Lakhanpur in Kathua district, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, has been transformed into a multi-utility facilitation centre to ensure a safe, smooth and spiritually enriching experience for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, an official said on Monday.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas said Lakhanpur is fully prepared to welcome the yatris with robust arrangements focused on comfort, safety and spiritual satisfaction.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

"Every aspect, from RFID registration to lodging and healthcare, has been carefully planned and executed," he said.

Minhas said a contingency plan has also been activated, with 36 lodgement centres across the district kept ready to accommodate pilgrims in case of any unexpected halts.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

These centres are equipped with all basic amenities for a comfortable stay, he added.

On the security front, the deputy commissioner said a multi-tier security grid comprising police, paramilitary and other forces has been deployed.

The setup includes joint checkpoints, CCTV surveillance, quick reaction teams and area domination patrols to ensure 24x7 vigilance and a safe environment for the yatris, he said.

He appealed to all devotees to avail themselves of the radio frequency identification (RFID) facility at Lakhanpur, cooperate with the administration and follow advisories for a peaceful and smooth yatra.

For mandatory verification and tracking, 12 RFID registration centres have been established in the district, including a major hub at the Lakhanpur corridor -- the first entry point into Jammu and Kashmir for road travellers.

A dedicated facilitation centre has been set up for the eKYC process and RFID tag issuance for pre-registered pilgrims, ensuring real-time tracking and enhanced security, he said.

Additionally, a five-bedded fully-equipped hospital has been established at the facilitation centre, offering emergency care and first aid.

Doctors, paramedics and essential medicines are available round the clock to handle any medical situation, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)