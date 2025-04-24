Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a rare show of political unity, leaders across party lines came together at an all-party meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Senior leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad, expressed deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives. They collectively called for strengthened measures to ensure the safety of civilians and uphold communal harmony.

Ghulam Nabi Azad underscored the collective grief and unity of Hindus and Muslims in the region against terrorism. At the same time, Tariq Hameed Karra emphasised the coordination between both countries to maintain harmony.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "...The whole nation and the people of J&K are standing in support of those who have lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack...All the Hindus and Muslims in J&K are united against terrorism...

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra said, "The matter should be taken up with the government of India and those states where our students and citizens are feeling insecure...We will request that both the governments (of India and Pakistan) keep their cool...I conveyed the message of Rahul Gandhi that we should not politicise this event...We have put forward a suggestion that there should be an all-party delegation from J&K who could visit the houses of those people who were killed...There should be a memorial in the name of the deceased people in Pahalgam. The highest level award for bravery must be given posthumously to the Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain..."

Following an all-party meeting, CM Omar Abdullah announced the adoption of a unified resolution by all parties, condemning the attack and affirming a shared commitment to peace and justice.

CM Omar Abdullah stated, "We, the participants of the All Party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity and resolve. We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians."

He further described the act as "a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India," and added, "Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India, which have long been a symbol of unity, peace and harmony in the region...We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have suffered loss," he said.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. (ANI)

