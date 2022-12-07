Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed the officials to take every possible measure to ensure completion of the ongoing Mubarak Mandi conservation project within the set time frame.

Mubarak Mandi, located in the heart of the old walled city overlooking the Tawi river, was the main seat of Dogra dynasty till 1925 when the last Maharaja Hari Singh moved to the Hari Niwas palace in the northern part of Jammu.

The conservation of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex was taken up in 2006 and later the government set up the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, comprising top government functionaries and prominent citizens of Jammu as members, to ensure fast track decision making, transparency and close monitoring of the conservation work.

Chairing the governing body meeting of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society at the Raj Bhavan here, the Lt Governor advised the officers to work in an integrated manner with top conservation experts, engineering and Institutions for strengthening of hill along circular road below the Mubarak Mandi area.

The meeting discussed several important matters relating to the restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex and speedy execution of works and projects, an official spokesman said.

Sinha directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure ongoing conservation projects are completed within the set time frame. "Our heritage is not only our identity but it also connects our past to future generations. Mubarak Mandi is a symbol of our inherited traditions and priceless social values. Conservation efforts must reflect its true historical, artistic and aesthetic values".

The spokesman said the meeting also decided to establish a project management unit within two months.

He said directions were issued to officials to fully utilise the four buildings restored in the complex, besides ensuring that nobody is allowed near the delicate structure that are undergoing restoration. The Lt Governor also sought the status of works being undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the spokesman said.

