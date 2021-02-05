Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Calling for executing smart city projects expeditiously in Jammu and Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday passed specific directions for completion of development works within timelines.

He said the vision behind ambitious projects is to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities.

The Lt Governor was chairing a high-level meeting of administrative secretaries, experts on smart city projects and other stakeholders here at the civil secretariat, an official statement said.

Stressing on timely completion of the smart city projects, he passed specific directions to the officers concerned for the completion of the projects within the set timelines without any delay.

“The vision behind the ambitious projects is to transform Jammu and Srinagar into modern, sustainable and economically vibrant cities with a dedicated focus on improving infrastructure and services, increasing mobility and enhancing the administrative efficiency,” Sinha said.

On the occasion, experts from the Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd explained the details and gave suggestions for the development of the Tawi River Front on the lines of Sabarmati River Front, besides flood control measures to be taken, the statement said.

