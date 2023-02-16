Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched forest resource management center (FRMC) and national transit pass system (NTPS), emphasising on the use of technology in forest protection and climate change mitigation.

He said the new state-of-the-art facility and the technological advancements will go a long way in ensuring the required protection and management of the forests in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: Voting Closes with 81.10% Voter Turnout, Says Election Commission.

The FRMC has been planned to scale up the use of modern technology such as GIS, remote sensing and digital tools like mobile applications in protection and management of forests, Sinha said.

He said the FRMC will also play a key role in digitalisation of forest boundaries as well as in management of forests through geo-reference-based information and mapping.

Also Read | IIT-Delhi Developing COVID-19 Vaccine Which Will Minimise Chances of Blood Clotting, Say Officials.

“J-K is the third Union Territory to implement the national transit pass system in the country. It replaces manual paper-based transit system by online transit system, promotes agro-forestry activities that will in turn help in increasing farmers' income," the Lt Governor said.

In “Amrit Kaal”, our aim is to integrate ecosystem and biodiversity values into development planning and work in a holistic manner for clean air, fresh water, biodiversity conservation and mitigation of human-wild animal conflict, Sinha said.

With GIS-mapping and ground-based digitisation, we can effectively tackle the challenge of encroachment, he said.

Sinha hailed the forest department for digitisation of demarcated forests at beat, block, range and division levels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)