Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha left early Friday for Kalmykia, Russia, to lead a delegation returning the holy relics of Gautam Buddha after a week-long exhibition.

The exposition will be held in the capital city of Elista, the capital city of Kalmykia, from October 11 to 18.

In a post on X, LG Sinha thanked PM Modi for giving him this "sacred opportunity."

"Leaving for Kalmykia, Russia, where I will lead the delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition. I sincerely thank the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji for this sacred opportunity. AUM nmo buddhaay!," he wrote.

Earlier, National Museum Director General Gurmeet Singh Chawla and the delegation of 11 senior Indian monks also offered prayers before departing for Kalmykia for an exposition.

International Buddhist Confederation Director General Abhijit Halder said, "... It is certainly going to strengthen the relationship between the two countries because Buddhism has been popular in Russia... Keshav Prasad Maurya is leading the delegation, and upon their return, Manoj Sinha will escort the delegation back. We have 11 monks from the Theravada and Mahayana traditions... We have the good honour that the 43rd Sakya Trizin Rinpoche is accompanying us."

On leading the delegation, 43rd Sakya Trizin, Gyana Vajra Rinpoche said, "I feel honoured. This is a great initiative taken by the government. It will help our Russian brothers and sisters... I hope the Indian government will take the relics to all parts of the World..."

The Ministry of Culture is organising the exposition with the International Buddhist Confederation, the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. The Sacred Relics will be enshrined in the main Buddhist monastery in Elista, known as the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, also called the 'Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha.'

The Holy Relics exposition, a first in the Russian Republic, is organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The Holy Relics will be received by the Head of the Buddhists of Kalmykia, Shajin Lama of Kalmykia, Geshe Tenzin Choidak, Batu Sergeyevich Khasikov, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia and other eminent Buddhist Sangha members, a release said.

It may be recalled that it was the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the revered Buddhist monk and diplomat from Ladakh, who played a pivotal role in reviving Buddhism in Mongolia and, subsequently, was also instrumental in reintroducing interest in Buddha dharma in the three regions of Russia, namely Buryatia, Kalmykia, and Tuva.

The Kalmyks are descendants of the Oirat Mongols who migrated from Western Mongolia in the early 17th century. Their history is deeply tied to nomadic lifestyles, which influences their culture.

They are the only ethnic group in Europe that practices Mahayana Buddhism. Kalmykia hosted the 3rd International Buddhist Forum from September 24 to 28, 2025, in its capital, Elista.

The holy relics of the Buddha have been taken to Mongolia, Thailand, and Vietnam in recent times. The Piprahwa relics at the National Museum were transported to Mongolia in 2022, whereas the holy relics of the Buddha and his two disciples, enshrined at Sanchi, were taken for exposition to Thailand in 2024.

In early 2025, the holy relics of the Buddha from Sarnath were transported to Vietnam. The relics for Russia are enshrined in the 'Buddhist Gallery' of the National Museum in New Delhi for veneration. The holy relics being taken to Kalmykia belong to the same family of relics based in the National Museum. (ANI)

