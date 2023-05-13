Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha visited the historical and recently renovated Shiv Temple on Friday, located at Abi Guzar, near Lalchowk in Srinagar.

The Shiva temple faced destruction during the 2014 floods and has been renovated under the Srinagar Smart City project. Sinha during his visit offered prayers at the temple and also performed 'Aarti' along with the priest of the temple.

Also Read | German Film Awards: The Teachers’ Lounge Wins Best Film.

LG Sinha, after his visit, shared pictures of various developmental projects which he inaugurated earlier in the day ahead of the upcoming G-20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Inaugurated three projects of Srinagar Smart City, 16 development projects of 11 Urban Local Bodies, and 9 solid waste management facilities in 10 Urban Local bodies. These projects will significantly boost urban infrastructure and give an impetus to ease of living," read the tweet.

Also Read | Gujarat Election Spendings: 164 MLAs in State Spent Funds on Public Meetings, Rallies During Assembly Polls, Says Report.

"The holistic approach in developing urban infrastructure is focused on Individual's well-being, new avenues & opportunities for the people for more diversified incomes, improved service delivery, mobility, cleanliness & to achieve the objectives of sustainable urban development," read the second tweet.

"Several steps have been taken to fulfil the aspirations of all 40 ULBs of Kashmir Div. We have put people at the centre of cities and the projects both development & solid waste management are offering an unprecedented opportunity to improve lives of millions of urban residents," mentioned the third tweet.

Ahead of G20 meetings being held in Srinagar, the city has got a makeover. The G20 summit is a major international forum hosted by one of the member countries and attended by the leaders of the world's largest economies. This time India is hosting the G20 summit and some meetings and events are planned to be held in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)