Srinagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered immediate appointment of 200 nursing orderlies in the union territory after noticing shortage of staff in isolation wards during a visit to a hospital here.

The two regions of the UT -- Jammu as well as Kashmir -- would each get 100 of these nursing orderlies, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | Mumbai Snake Rescue: Rare Two-Headed Russell Viper Rescued From Kalyan Area, Watch Video.

"Hon LG visits SMHS hospital; reviews COVID situation. On noticing shortage of ward staff in isolation wards, directs immediate appointment, on short term basis, of 200 nursing orderlies (100 each for Kashmir and Jammu) to attend to COVID patients in isolation," the spokesperson tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)