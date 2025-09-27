Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the reopening of seven closed tourist spots in the Kashmir valley, a decision that has been welcomed by the people.

Seven tourist spots in Kashmir Division, including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post and five in Jammu Division, including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi, to be reopened from Monday, September 29.

Also Read | ‘I Love Muhammad’ Poster Row: Bareilly Cleric Bareilly Cleric Tauqeer Raza Arrested Over Campaign Which Led to Violent Protests in Uttar Pradesh, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

A day earlier, the Lieutenant Governor chaired a meeting of the Unified Headquarters at Srinagar's Raj Bhavan to review the security situation in the region.

The meeting was attended by the Army's Northern Commander, the Director General of Police (DGP), the Chief Secretary and other top officials.

Also Read | Surat Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Kidnapped, Trafficked Twice for Marriage and Repeatedly Raped in 5 Months in Gujarat; 3 Arrested.

The office of J-K LG also informed about the development on X.

It said, "Seven tourist spots in Kashmir Division including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post and five in Jammu Division including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi to be reopened from Monday, 29th September."

"After a thorough security review and discussion in today's UHQ Meeting, I've ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures," it posted.

Earlier today, LG Manoj Sinha invited tourists from across the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir on World Tourism Day.

"On World Tourism Day, I invite you all to visit J&K. Blessed with stunning landscapes, a rich cultural heritage & unmatched hospitality, the crown jewel of India is a cherished year-round destination, offering breathtaking beauty & spiritual experience," it posted. Earlier, security was tightened in Udhampur, especially along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Seoj Dhar area, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter broke out around 8 p.m. when alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with a group of terrorists in the region.

In a post on X, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu, Anand Jain, said, "On actionable intelligence, contact established with terrorists at Seoj Dhar. Encounter in progress. Joint teams of SOG-JKP and the Indian Army on the ground." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)