Amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that an officer died during Pakistan's shelling in the state. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Omar Abdullah said the deceased officer was identified as Raj Kumar Thappa, who was working as the Additional District Development Commissioner. "Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa," he added. The Jammu and Kashmir CM also said that on Friday, May 9, Thappa accompanied the Deputy CM around the district and even attended the online meeting, which he chaired. " I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life," Omar Abdullah said while condoling the death of the officer of Jammu and Kashmir's Administration Services. Indian Air Defence Intercepts Pakistani Drones Amid Blackouts in Akhnoor, Pathankot, Rajouri, Nagrota.

I've No Words To Express My Shock, Says Omar Abdullah

Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired. Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025

